A 16-year-old boy from Chino Hills was among three people arrested after three early-morning gas station robberies Aug. 11 in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.
The robberies occurred within 45 minutes of each other, police said.
The Chino Hills teen, and a 15-year-old boy with an unknown city of residence were booked in San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall, said Deputy J. Heeney.
The teens were not identified because of their ages.
The third person, identified as Dyvine Jimenez, an 18-year-old woman from Upland, was booked on $200,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputy Heeney said the trio is facing charges of strong-armed robbery with a knife, assault with a deadly weapon, providing false identification to a police officer and conspiracy.
Deputies were called to the Shell Gas Station at 8808 Foothill Blvd. at 3:15 a.m. on a report of a robbery.
“The victim reported he was working behind the counter when two suspects walked in and entered his workspace,” Deputy Heeney said. “One of the males pulled out a knife and made stabbing motions towards the victim.”
Both suspects yelled at the victim to open the cash register and took cash and other items before running out of the store, the deputy said.
Fifteen minutes later, deputies were called to the 76 Gas Station at 10075 Arrow Route.
“While the victim was working behind the counter, two suspects entered the store and walked behind the counter,” Deputy Heeney said. “One suspect pulled out a knife and pointed it to the victim’s stomach and demanded the victim to get to the ground.”
The men grabbed money from the register and several other items in the store before getting into a light-colored vehicle, Deputy Heeney said.
Deputies were then called at 3:54 p.m. to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store at 8118 Masi Drive where a suspect reportedly held a knife to the clerk’s throat. The other suspect appeared to act as a lookout, Deputy Heeney said.
A witness told deputies the suspects got into a silver Toyota.
A car matching the description was stopped near Church and Rochester avenues. All three people were identified as the suspects by witnesses, Deputy Heeney said.
“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located cash as well as other items reported in the robberies along with the weapons used,” the deputy said.
