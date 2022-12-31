Here’s a look back at the top news stories from the past 12 months in the Chino Valley.
January
•A $5 million treatment plant to remove the chemical 1,2,3 TCP in groundwater and has been in the planning stages for four years goes out to bid. The project eventually spiraled to $18 million and construction did not begin until December.
•Chino approves a special election to be held June 7 where voters will decide whether or not they want housing overlay zones to be established to comply with the state mandate to build 6,978 residential units over the next eight years. The election is needed to comply with Measure M, approved by voters in 1988 that the council cannot increase allowable density without voter approval.
•The demand for at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits has skyrocketed not only in California but around the country and world because of the Omicron surge. The City of Chino Hills holds a drive-through event at the Shoppes overflow parking lot that draws so many people, traffic had nowhere to move for more than hour.
•In response to concerns from frustrated residents about road closures and traffic in the Preserve in Chino, especially during the December rainstorms, the City of Chino votes to expedite four projects to improve traffic flow, including hastening the installation of a traffic signal at Bickmore and Rincon Meadows avenues.
•Protests from the Chino Hills community prompts the city council to remove the Caballero Ranch on Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue from the list of high-density housing that will be sent to the state. The residential units will be returned to the Shoppes II parcel at the corner of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives.
•After holding a contest to design a new city flag and selecting three winners from 49 entries, the Chino Hills City Council votes to keep the original flag showing the colored logo against a white background. The contest was controversial from the start when two councilmembers expressed reservations when the proposal was on the agenda and there was confusion when residents thought the city meant to change the logo.
•Banfield Pet Hospital is approved for the Chino Spectrum Marketplace adjacent to Sam’s Club.
•All three branch libraries are closed to the public during a January surge of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus which is spreading more easily than the Delta variant of Covid.
•All students in the Chino Valley Unified School District are given COVID-19 test kits, with a choice to opt out, and the City of Chino Hills sets up drive-through events to distribute the rapid test kits during a surge in Coronavirus cases from the Omicron variant.
•Parents oppose a law signed by Gov. Newsom mandating that junior high school and high school students start school later in the morning, creating a domino effect on elementary school students because of bus schedules that have to be adjusted.
•The Chino Hills City Council agrees to further evaluate Jack Greening’s proposal to build 354 apartments on 48 acres surrounding Lake Los Serranos, a natural area consisting of 125 different wildlife species, nesting habitat for migratory birds, and sensitive vegetation communities. The council approves the project in February.
•Despite a recommendation by an expert in solid waste and city staff to select Athens Services, the Chino Hills City Council votes for Waste Management as the city’s new trash hauler, to replace Republic Services. Councilman Art Bennett changed the course of the decision when he spoke about his unease with Councilman Brian Johsz being the vice president for government affairs for Athens which could create a harmful perception for residents.
•Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority chooses a logo with a single cow, green rolling hills, three oak trees, and a hawk, after studying a wide variety of potential logos submitted by the three cities: Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and City of Industry.
•The Chino Hills City Council votes to adopt an ordinance that would impose no dollar limits on campaign contributions, reacting to a new state law requiring cities to accept the $4,900 campaign cap for state legislators, adopt their own cap, or establish no limit. The Chino City Council established no limits in fall of 2021.
•Isaiah’s Rock, a faith-based charity that feeds the needy, celebrates its 30th anniversary on Jan. 30. The organization was founded by Charleen King and her late husband David King in 1992.
•The Chino Police Department reaffirms its commitment to alleviate the impact of the opioid epidemic by equipping officers with lifesaving emergency kits, training, and drug awareness education.
•Chino couple Grace and Louis Marine celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary. They are both 98 years old. The couple eloped in 1942 just after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Mr. Marine served in the Army during World War II.
•A redesigned street name sign with white text on a blue background will replace current signs throughout the city on a gradual basis. The signs will contain the City of Chino logo of a sunrise over rolling fields.
February
•Chino Valley school board votes 3-0 with two members abstaining to have the school day start at 7:50 a.m. for elementary school students, 9:12 a.m. for junior high students and 8:35 a.m. for high school students in the 2022-23 school year. Senate Bill 328 was signed into law in 2019, stating junior high students start school no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school students starting no earlier than 8:30 a.m. based on research that teens need nine hours of sleep each night.
•Chino Police Department purchases a one-year membership to SPIDR Tech software, which will improve communications between the police and the community. Cost is $37,500.
•Lissa Fraga, Kevin Cisneroz and Lawrence Vieira are sworn in as Chino Planning Commissioners during a city council meeting.
•Approximately 1,300 households receive COVID-19 rapid test kits at a drive-through event at Chino Hills Community Park.
•Two portions of the Gateway Village shopping center on Grand Avenue at the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills are sold to separate buyers for a combined value of $19 million.
•School board members vote for a map that will divide the Chino Valley Unified School District into five voting districts. The map has board members Joe Schaffer and Don Bridge in the same district and James Na and Andrew Cruz together in another district.
•Hundreds of Chino Valley Unified students attend school without a mask after parents with the Parent Advocacy for Chino Valley tell the school board students will no longer wear masks to school. A total of 600 unmasked students from four high schools, two junior highs and 10 elementary were directed to sit in the lunch areas outside their classrooms.
•In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and her husband Sean are the guest speakers at the annual Chino Valley Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills. Approximately 550 people attend the event.
•Escrow closes on a four-acre vacant parcel at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue for the Chino Valley Fire District’s eighth fire station. The City of Chino Hills transferred the land to the fire district and will pay $8 million for design and construction cost. The new station could be completed in early 2024.
•Chino city councilmembers approve a district voting map that shifts Karen Comstock out of the boundaries for The Preserve and places Marc Lucio in The Preserve and College Park areas.
•Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission votes to select either Pinehurst Park or Butterfield Park as the location for the long-awaited splash pad. The commission recommends Pinehurst in March.
•Lisa and Richard Montijo, the founders of the UChooz organization that provides families in need with back-to-school giveaways and food drives, are named the 2021 Spirit of Achievement Awards winners by the City of Chino.
•Chino allocates $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to rehire city employees who were furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic, allow for premium pay for staff and replenish its unemployment insurance trust fund.
•Stater Bros. market announces it will construct a 46,000-square foot store in The Preserve area of Chino at the planned Town Center at Pine Avenue and Main Street.
•City of Chino Hills installs video detection cameras on traffic signals on Chino Avenue, Peyton Drive, Emerald Way and Crossroads Plaza. The work takes place during the city’s pavement rehabilitation project.
March
•The Chino Planning Commissions approves a master site plan in The Preserve that includes a K-8 school, a library, community center, park, and a 209-unit rental community.
•At a school board meeting, Chino Valley Unified School District announces it will lift mask mandates for students on Friday, March 11.
•Kimball Avenue, between Rincon Meadows and Euclid Avenue in The Preserve, opens with one lane going in each direction.
•Fifteen Chino Valley Fire District firefighters become dads in the past year, many of whom are first-time fathers.
•Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne accepts a position in Fontana, effective April 18. The council appoints Director of Human Resources Anthony Arroyo as interim city manager.
•An equine disease called “herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy” was detected in several counties including Riverside, Orange, and San Mateo causing two horse shows scheduled for March 13 and March 27 at the McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills to be cancelled. The disease prompts the city to close all arenas at the McCoy Equestrian center until March 31.
•The City of Chino installs a surveillance camera on Seventh Street in response to neighborhood concerns such as crime, altercations, and vandalism associated with Isaiah’s Rock, a faith-based charity organization that helps the homeless and feeds the needy. Mayor Eunice Ulloa calls for a homeless task force to create a program geared towards transitional housing.
•The City of Chino awards a contract to MCC Equipment Rental Inc. of Yucaipa to build a pipeline for the Well 11 transmission project that will reduce a chemical known as 1,2,3-TCP from groundwater.
•A two-hour homeless “Point in Time” count in Chino Hills reveals that five people are experiencing homelessness. During a three-hour count in Chino the same day, 25 homeless people were counted.
•Chino Hills City Council extends local emergency for COVID for 60 days but did not continue the fee waivers for temporary flags and banners.
•Construction takes place on Gird and Del Norte avenues as part of the Los Serranos Safe Routes to School “east” project which will result in new curb and gutter, sidewalks, streetlights, and new mailboxes for those disrupted by construction.
•Chino Hills selects a final council district map that is similar to its previous one with a few shifts to accommodate population growth.
•Rabbi Mendy Harlig, a Chino Hills resident, connects with a Ukrainian-born Ohio man to help evacuate a family of three out of an apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
•Catalytic converter thieves steal 10 catalytic converters from city work trucks at the Chino Public Works facility and 15 from the Chino Hills City Yard in the last three months.
•Chino Valley Fire District Dave Williams is sworn in as chief at a ceremony attended by 300 people at Fire Station 1.
•Chino Hills announces the third phase of a waterline clamp project in Village Oaks and Butterfield at a cost of $1.2 million to begin this summer.
April
•Gov. Newsom denies a parole bid for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, a 72-year-old inmate at the California Institution for Women in Chino who was sentenced to life for the 1969 murders of Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary.
•The Chino Valley Fire District Board approves a district election map that will be used for future elections, dividing the jurisdiction into five areas.
•The City of Chino seeks input to transform 14 acres of land at the former driving range at Ayala Park for recreational use.
•Dispatch systems between the Chino Police Department and the Chino Valley Fire District are linked to help reduce response times and exchange information during a 9-1-1 call.
•A 197-unit condo complex is approved for the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and East Preserve Loop Street in The Preserve, the first phase of a 125-acre master plan requested by Falloncrest Farms which will ultimately contain 1,300 housing units and commercial uses.
•A 505,000-square-foot FedEx Ground facility opens on Flight Avenue in Chino that will employ 1,300 employees.
•Pine Avenue, from Euclid to Johnson avenues, will be widened to six lanes at a cost of $15 million. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2023.
•Paradise Ranch, a 50-home development proposed north of Hillcrest Homes in Carbon Canyon, is undergoing environmental reviews. Fewer than five residents attend the public scoping meeting required under California Environmental Quality Act regulations.
•Chino Hills residents receive protest ballots in the mail to decide if they want to vote down an approximately 5 percent increase on their trash bill slated to go into effect July 1, from $25.02 per month to $26.25 per month. The city council chose Waste Management as the new trash contractor to replace Republic Services, but the rates were slated to go up under Republic Services as well.
•Monte Vista Water District asks the City of Chino Hills for $6,195,483 for a portion of its costs to build a water treatment facility to remove the chemical 1,2,3-TCP from groundwater obtained from three wells. The city entered into a water supply agreement with the Monte Vista Waste District decades ago when the city was in a water supply crisis.
•The Chino Valley Unified School District agrees to a resolution with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to ensure steps are taken to prevent sexual harassment in athletics programs following an investigation into the actions by a high school freshman football team in 2017.
•Small Axe Pepper’s hot sauce based in the Bronx, New York, reaches out to the City of Chino for a partnership to grow peppers in the Community Garden for payment. The peppers will be included in the company’s hot sauce.
•A $1 million splash pad and restroom gets the final nod from the Chino Hills City Council to be built at Pinehurst Park. The County of San Bernardino will pay for half of it with COVID relief funds.
•Future drainage facilities in The Preserve will cost $110 million, according to an update to Chino’s storm drain master plan.
•Big League Dreams sports parks are managed by a new group called TC Sports Group, LLC. The sports park in League City, Texas is the first of the nine parks to open after a $2 million investment.
•During a celebration at Prado Regional Park, Supervisor Curt Hagman announced that $8 million would be spent on improving the park entrance, campgrounds, and restrooms. A grand jury report in 2019 noted that these areas of Prado Park were in major need of refurbishing.
•To satisfy a new state law on military equipment, the Chino Police Department produces a 14-page list of items defined as military equipment that is approved by the Chino City Council along with a military equipment policy. The ordinance must be reviewed by the city council each year based on a military equipment report.
•The City of Chino holds community meetings to educate residents on Measure Y, an initiative to appear on the June 7 primary election ballot that would implement two housing overlays. To comply with the state’s mandate to build 6,978 residential units over the next eight years, the city has opted to incorporate the overlays. A successful ballot measure would allow the overlays to accommodate the housing.
•In addition to the splash pad, the City of Chino Hills will improve the skate park, and purchase a new show wagon and mobile recreation ban with COVID federal relief funds in which San Bernardino County will pay half the costs.
•The City of Chino will build a $1 million wall around the Chino Police Station to prevent people from breaking and entering. During the construction of the Central and 60 Freeway improvement project, the trees that provided coverage to the building were removed, leaving the facility exposed.
•The water supply emergency due to the drought prompts the City of Chino Hills to treat a well that was shut off with an updated blending plan to bring it back into production. The well has a non-detect level of 1,2,3-TCP but is high in nitrates that will cost $467,672 to repair. Well 15 becomes fully operational in October.
•For the first time, the City of Chino Hills places liens on the homes of property owners who are delinquent on their water, sewer, and trash charges. Each year, the city has to write off uncollectible accounts when residents skip their final bill, which prompted the council to seek a remedy.
•Jennifer Core is the new acting warden for the California Institution for Women, replacing Mona Houston who was promoted to assistant deputy director, program operations, division of adult institutions in Sacramento.
•The City of Chino Hills waives the fee for military banners. The city council votes to subsidize the $256 cost per banner, including maintenance and replacement fees.
May
•Fifty residents attend a workshop at the Chino Hills Community Center to learn about a new organics waste program where food scraps will be mixed with yard clippings in a new organics waste cart, which will begin in July.
•Bright green squares are painted within the bike lanes of Central Avenue in Chino to signify a merge zone where drivers can cautiously enter to make a turn. The squares are placed where the bike lane shifts across the opening of a right turn pocket.
•Chino Valley Fire District places a sign on the property where a new fire station will be constructed at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills. It will be the district’s eighth fire station, and the fourth in Chino Hills, when it opens in 2024.
•A groundbreaking ceremony is held for a $26 million, 35,100-square foot building at the Chaffey College campus in Chino for a student success center, classrooms, large multi-purpose rooms, faculty officers, indoor and outdoor spaces for students, and expanded study areas.
•More than 300 dead palm trees are injected with an herbicide in the streambed along Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills as part of a drill and kill project under a contract between the City of Chino Hills and the Santa Ana Watershed Association. The palm trees remained there until the fronds begin to drop and the trees wilt down to its trunk. Many residents expressed concerns because of the potential fire hazard.
•Five years after construction began, Tom’s restaurant at 12731 Central Ave., in Chino opens.
•More than 6,680 protest ballots were returned against trash rate hikes, but it fell short of the 11,390 needed to defeat the increases in Chino Hills.
•Chino Planning Commission delays a vote on a proposal for a massage business at 5420 Philadelphia St., which was the same location where Chino Police arrested three women on suspicion of prostitution in 2013.
•Former Champion owner Al McCombs and Brenton K. Galbreath, who helped incorporate the City of Chino, are inducted into the 2022 City of Chino Hall of Fame. Family members of both men attend a city council meeting and receive a plaque. Mr. McCombs, the Champion owner from 1956 to 2017 and publisher emeritus from 2017 to 2021, died in March 2021. Mr. Galbreath, who was born in 1850, died at his Chino home in 1940.
•Chino Valley Lions Club hosts a vision screening and eyeglass event for 300 people at the Chino Community Building.
•Chino Planning Commission approves 149 condos for The Preserve. They will be placed on 11 acres of land, north of Pine Avenue on the east and west sides of Meadowhouse Avenue.
•Chino Hills City Council declares a Stage III High Conservation Alert in response to drought conditions and the governor’s executive order that called for an overall 20 to 30 percent reduction statewide. Chino Hills residents must reduce outdoor watering to two days per week, based on their residential street address.
•$2.5 million in enhancements for Chino Airport are announced by San Bernardino County officials for new perimeter fencing and six monument signs bearing a new Chino Airport symbol will be installed. Work should be completed by 2023. In addition, a new electronic sign will replace the current one at Euclid and Merrill avenues.
June
•Measure Y, a local initiative to implement two housing overlay zones in Chino, wins by a 3-1 margin.
•City of Chino Hills files a lawsuit against the owners of six properties on Rancho Hills Drive for removing city trees from open space behind their homes on May 3, 2020.
•Chino bans outdoor watering of ornamental grass for commercial, industrial, and institutional places.
•Chino Hills approves a $17 million law enforcement contract, which is $600,000 more than the last fiscal year.
•Chino Hills resident Peter McGuire, 59, is charged with 10 felony counts including kidnapping, disfiguring, and raping a 22-year-old woman he held captive for six months.
•Chino announces Kimball Avenue will be closed for six weeks after a water line was struck.
•Community Services Director Linda Reich has been named the new City Manager of Chino effective Aug. 8.
•Two loose pit bulls in Chino injure a 50-year-old man and an Inland Valley Humane Society officer and kill a small terrier dog.
•Chino Planning Commission approves Oak Massage to operate at the Chino Promenade after a delayed vote. The commission postponed the vote to verify information on the location following concerns from nearby business owners about potential prostitution activity.
July
•World War II Army nurse and First Lieutenant Jeanne Wood of Chino Hills dies at 100. She was the first female commander for the American Legion Post 299. She was dispatched to England as part of the Army Nurse Corps.
•The cost for the treatment plan to remove a chemical known as 1,2,3-TCP has jumped to $18 million. Construction cost estimated a few years ago was $5 million but increase in construction, labor, and supplies has mushroomed. The filtration system will be built on less than half an acre of land on Boys Republic property adjacent to the booster station on Eucalyptus Avenue, west of the fire station at the 71 Freeway. Construction begins in December.
•Waste Management has agreed to donate $40,000 a year to the City of Chino Hills for the duration of its contract. The city council voted to give $15,000 a year to the Chino Hills Community Foundation and allocate $5,000 each to themselves for distribution to non-profit organizations.
•Lightning strikes from unusual thunderstorms on June 22 and 23 caused a fire to erupt at the Chino Hills State Park. The lightning struck a ridge on the South Ridge Trails that caused the roots of the plants underground to smolder for the next 10 days until the fire broke through above ground when the conditions were right.
•The City of Chino creates an ordinance to deter catalytic converter theft which has been on the uprise across the country. The City of Chino Hills follows suit in August.
•The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce receives $2.1 million for its Upskill Chino Valley program that expands efforts for workforce development. The money was allocated from State Senator Connie Leyva, Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, and San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
•Waste Management begins trash service in Chino Hills but a series of mishaps on cart deliveries, the new billing system, and the new kitchen waste pails delivered to process organic waste has caused a fiasco among frustrated residents.
•On the heels of a new contract with the City of Chino Hills, Waste Management workers in Chino vote unanimously to authorize a strike unless their expired contract is ratified soon. Workers asked for better wages and benefits. The Teamsters Union announced an agreement the following month that was considered fair by all parties.
•San Bernardino County prosecutors add 22 felony counts against 59-year-old Peter McGuire of Chino Hills for holding a 22-year-old woman against her will at his home between Jan. 3 and June 9 before the woman escaped to Alterra Park in Chino Hills.
August
•After four years of construction, the $200 million Chino High School opens for the 2022-23 school year. The school also opens the district’s first Biomedical Science and Technology Academy.
•The school district adopts a new bell schedule as a result of Gov. Newsom’s approval of late start times from Senate Bill 328.
•Homeowners in the Vellano Country Club development in Chino Hills see an 8 percent annual increase in their lighting and landscaping fees, going from $1,196.12 to $1,291.81.
•Two Chino Hills sheriff’s deputies – Eric Cuesta and Tyler Van Amberg – receive Lifesaving Awards at a Chino Hills City Council meeting for saving the life of a disabled, elderly man who fell in a pool in June. The man was hospitalized and fully recovered.
•The Shoppes II site is being monitored by the state to ensure that 15 percent of the 744 units slated for housing will be sold in the affordable to lower income range.
•Longtime Chino volunteer and city councilman Walt Pocock is named the Chino Valley Champion’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year for 2022.
•The first inclusive playground in the City of Chino Hills will be constructed at Crossroads Park, located at Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway, south of Veterans Park.
•A kickoff event is held to announce two Habitat for Humanity houses will be built on Fairway Boulevard in Chino Hills for veterans.
•A longstanding oak tree at the McCalla Center at Central and Schaefer avenues is removed because of its condition and infestation with woodboring pests. Two replacement trees will be planted.
•A Mandarin Dual Language Immersion program opens to kindergarten students at Hidden Trails Elementary School in Chino Hills. The program will be taught using common core standards with 90 percent of instruction in Mandarin and 10 percent in English.
•Chino Hills High security guards Trinity Lizzargo and Matt Patuano are honored by the school board for saving the life of a student on the first day of the school year.
•Chino Valley Fire board chooses a three-bay station for its new fire station set to open in 2024 at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills. Cost is expected to reach $10.4 million.
•The photos of Chino girls’ Autumn Jazzelle Lising and Annabel Vincent will be displayed in Times Square in New York during the annual National Down Syndrome Society’s video presentation.
September
•Mahmood Kauser, a 35-year-old husband and father of three daughters, becomes new imam of the Chino Mosque.
•Darice De Guzman, a parent of a special education student in the Chino Valley school district, questions the school board for the promotion of a special education director who had a “controversial background.”
•Chino resident Silvia Avalos is named director of community services for the City of Chino. Ms. Avalos worked as community services manager since 2015.
•Alpha Yam, an 18-year-old Chino Hills Eagle Scout, earns all 138 merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts of America.
•The Chino City Council grants an appeal for a church/retail complex at College Park on 7.54-acre parcel north of Eucalyptus Avenue and east of Oaks Avenue.
•The Chino Hills City Council approves Paws for Success, a non-profit group that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with disabilities, to continue its canine training operations after complaints were lodged for its fund-raising activities causing traffic congestion.
•A $5 million police substation near the Chino Airport is proposed at a Chino City Council workshop to provide residents in The Preserve and College Park with improved access to services.
•Chino Hills real estate icon Jim Thompson of Parkview Realty closes his office at Roswell and Schafer avenues to relocate to Yucca Valley.
•Three retired Chino High coaches—John Monger, Bob Sheehan and Joe Murillo—are inducted into the 38th class of the CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame, becoming the first coaches or student-athletes from the Chino Valley to earn such honors.
•The north parking lot at Ayala Park is upgraded with a new picnic pavilion, tables, a drinking fountain, trees, news asphalt, and accessibility improvements.
•Chino’s Civic Center Master Plan hearing is postponed to allow staff more time for additional work which includes documentation, new site plan views, and a cost estimate.
•Over 250 Chino Valley School District employees attend a school board meeting on Sept.15 to protest failed union contract negotiations that agreed a wage competitive with surrounding districts.
•Salem Christian Homes, a non-profit organization based in Chino that provides residential homes and care for adults with developmental disabilities, celebrates its 60-year anniversary.
•West Nile Virus cases increase in the Chino Valley, with 34 mosquitoes carrying the virus in Chino and one in Chino Hills.
•A groundbreaking ceremony is held near the Prado Dam Mural at the 71/91 Freeway in Corona to celebrate the restoration of the deteriorated bicentennial mural painted on the spillway by Corona High School students in 1976.
October
•Cities are given more time to comply with the organic waste diversion procurement requirements. Jurisdictions have been concerned that inadequate statewide organic waste processing infrastructure has been an obstacle to their efforts to comply with the procurement requirements. Gov. Newsom signed a bill, AB 1985, that allows a two-year phase-in period to comply.
•The Chino Valley Unified School District removes 80 eucalyptus trees and trims another 48 near Chaparral Elementary School to thin out the wild grove and make way for a new safe play field for Chaparral Elementary School.
•The City of Chino Hills files lawsuit against Dow Chemical Company and Shell Oil Company, alleging that pesticides they manufactured, sold and distributed in the 1970s and 1980s in the vicinity of the city’s wells contained 1,2,3-TCP and contaminated the water supply.
•The City of Chino is gearing up for organic recycling where residents and businesses will recycle food waste, landscape, cut flowers, and food-soiled paper to satisfy a state mandate. The City of Chino Hills began the program in July.
•The Registrar of Voters tell the media that public interest in the transparency and security of the Nov. 8 election is a top concern for many residents. The Registrar developed a video called “Journey of a Ballot” that shows the process. Residents are concerned that not all of the 76 ballot drop-boxes countywide have security cameras.
•Former Champion managing editor Mark Kellam dies at 61. He worked for the Champion from 2001 to 2005.
•The City of Chino changes its ordinance to ban massage businesses from locating in the same location where criminal acts, such as prostitution occurred, for 10 years. The existing ordinance banned such establishments indefinitely.
•The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce refrains from hosting a candidate forum for the school board because it has a contract with the school district and because Christina Gagnier, immediate past chairwoman of the Chamber, is president of the school board and seeking re-election.
•After years of pressure from the City of Chino Hills, the Post Office on Peyton Drive finally grants permission for the city to remove weeds and apply mulch, donated by Waste Management.
•The city has filed a civil lawsuit against the four residents who were criminally charged with cutting mature city oak trees on the trail behind Rancho Hills Drive two years ago. Settlement negotiations are underway. The city in July filed a civil complaint against six additional households for the same actions.
•The City of Chino bans short-term rentals in Chino that are rented for less than 30 days such as Airbnb properties. The city already prohibits short-term rentals in residential zones but this ban extends to the entire city.
•The City of Chino Hills begins a two-year $8 million rehabilitation of Community Park including artificial turf on all six fields, LED lighting, parking lot expansion, new digital scoreboards, and replacement of windscreens in dugouts and bullpens.
•School district employees get 8.75 percent raise after numerous contract negotiations. The amount extends to all other employees including the cabinet and superintendent.
•A $20 million water treatment facility will be built at Benson Avenue in Chino to remove harmful chemicals from groundwater, including nitrates, perchlorate, and 1,2,3-TCP. The City of Chino Hills is building a similar treatment plant on Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue.
•Groundbreaking is held for the Town Center at the Preserve, a 146,830-square-foot center that will include residential units and offices to serve the growing Preserve community.
November
•After seven years, construction begins for the Coptic Church, to be called Holy Transfiguration, at 14715 Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive, where the Diamond I Ranch once stood.
•The Chino Hills Public Works Commission recommends approval of a traffic study that suggests trucks with more than four axles be banned on Carbon Canyon Road.
•The first City of Chino Hills well to be back on line after a six-year shutdown of all city wells is operational and pumping 1,000 gallons a minute, which is 12 percent of the city’s water supply. Chino Hills closed all wells in 2017 after the state’s Water Resources Control Board sets a new contamination level for a chemical known as 1,2,3-TCP at five parts per trillion. The chemical is known to cause cancer.
•Tony’s Spunky Steer restaurant at 11979 Central Ave. closes after 47 years in business.
•A groundbreaking ceremony is held for a 12-acre, $100 million K-8 school in the Preserve. The school will be located on East Preserve Loop, south of Pine Avenue. It will be the second K-8 school in the Preserve. Cal Aero Preserve Academy opened 13 years ago. The school is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year.
•Chino Hills Planning Commissioners unanimously approve a hydrogen fuel facility for the parking lot of the 76 gas station and Circle K on Chino Avenue in the Crossroads Entertainment Center. It will be the 53rd hydrogen station in California. Thirty-eight more are planned in 2023.
•A former Chino Valley Fire District station at Central and Chino avenues and a Family Services building will be demolished in December to accommodate a new city hall.
•Nearly 200 single-family homes are approved for 20 acres at the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and East Preserve Loop in Chino.
•Della Robbia wreaths at Boys Republic in Chino Hills are produced for the 99th year. More than 30,000 wreaths will be shipped in time for Christmas.
•The development of 328 dwelling units, which include 163 townhomes and 165 single-family homes, is proposed for the former land leased by Heaven’s Ranch in Chino Hills. The 379-acre property at 3300 Woodview Ranch Road is owned by the Galstian Family Trust.
•Thirty-nine automated license plate readers installed in the past two months at 20 intersections in Chino will remain in place permanently. More than 120 readers in the city have helped in the recovery of 115 stolen vehicles and the arrests of 123 people for various crimes in 2021.
•Costco in Chino Hills submits plans to increase its gas station relocation project from 11 to 19 acres. It would require the demolition of the vacant Sport Chalet and Stein Mart buildings. A drive-through car wash also would be located near the expanded gas station.
•An $8 million rehabilitation project begins at Chino Hills Community Park for turf replacement, parking lot improvements, gate and fence repairs, and the replacement of portable fencing.
December
•A permanent temple for the Chino Hills Buddhist Temple land is being built on Chino Hills Parkway and Rustic Drive.
•Peter Rogers is selected as the new mayor for Chino Hills. Cynthia Moran was selected vice mayor.
•Law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino. Ontario, and the California Highway Patrol descend on Carbon Canyon Road to search for truck violations and unsafe drivers.
•San Bernardino County election results officially certified bringing four new elected officials to lead Chino Valley: Curtis Burton for the Chino City Council, Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe for the Chino Valley Unified School Board, and Tom Haughey for the Chino Valley Fire Board.
•The City of Chino purchases T-Shirt Mart and V Lotus Massage in hopes of transforming the properties into a cultural and performing arts center.
•The California Institution for Men is told by the state to deactivate one of four yards that will impact 957 inmates who will have to be transferred elsewhere. The process will begin in spring 2023.
•Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe are selected as president and vice president of the Chino Valley School Board, respectively.
•The Chino City Council approves an ordinance for citywide parking restrictions during street sweeping.
•The City of Chino Hills wins a $33 million settlement from Shell Oil and Dow Chemical Company for alleged contamination of the city’s drinking supplies and water wells with the chemical 1,2,3-TCP.
•Chino Hills approves an ordinance that would ban trucks with more than four axles from Carbon Canyon Road. If Brea approves a similar ordinance and Caltrans approves both ordinances, the city will be able to enforce truck restrictions.
