The City of Chino Hills will hold a pop-up city hall from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14 at Grocery Outlet, 4022 Chino Hills Parkway.
City staff and officials, the police department, and fire district personnel will be available to answer questions. The event will include giveaways including free child’s identification kits, touchless door openers, and collapsible water-saving buckets.
