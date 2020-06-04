The Chino Hills Post Office closed Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after a Caucasian woman made threats to shoot postal workers, said Chino Hills Police Sgt. Michael Warrick.
The woman walked into the post office at 14071 Peyton Drive at 2 p.m. and made the threats.
“Detectives are investigating,” Sgt. Warrick said.
No other information about the incident was released.
The post office reopened Thursday.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.