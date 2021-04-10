This rattler slithered unnoticed next to Chino Hills resident John Maple who was relaxing at Hidden Hills Park on Rancho Hills Drive on Wednesday with his dog. When it was time to leave, Mr. Maple said he reached down to retrieve his water bottle and saw the snake inches away from him, having glided under the bottle. Mr. Maple is warning residents to be vigilant now that warm weather is here and rattlers are roaming.
