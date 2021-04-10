Rattlesnake
Photo by John Maple

This rattler slithered unnoticed next to Chino Hills resident John Maple who was relaxing at Hidden Hills Park on Rancho Hills Drive on Wednesday with his dog. When it was time to leave, Mr. Maple said he reached down to retrieve his water bottle and saw the snake inches away from him, having glided under the bottle. Mr. Maple is warning residents to be vigilant now that warm weather is here and rattlers are roaming.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.