A 35-year-old Chino Hills man arrested twice on suspicion of trespassing on the same property twice in the past month was jailed a third time Sunday afternoon and a fourth time Monday morning for the same crime, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Allen Christopher Carroll was booked Sunday afternoon into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a charge of aggravated felony trespassing on a property in the 15000 block of Hibiscus Avenue but was released the same day because of California’s Emergency Bail Schedule for most misdemeanor and felony offenses to be set at $0, said Deputy C. Mitchell.
He was arrested again by Chino Hills Police at 10:17 a.m. Monday at the same home on suspicion of trespassing, said Capt. John Walker.
This time, a judge set the suspect’s bail at $50,000, according to jail records.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
