Tests and testing sites for COVID-19 are limited and predators are using the limited availability to set up fake testing sites and invitations to scam residents, according to San Bernardino County officials.
Predators reach out via text message, email or set up a fake testing site.
“They are not following sanitation protocols, so they can potentially spread COVID-19,” officials said.
“Do not be fooled, even if the sites look real with legitimate-looking signs, tents or hazmat suits. These scam predators collect personal information, including social security numbers, credit card information, and other health information, all of which can be used for identity theft,” officials said.
Residents should check with their doctor if they think they should be tested and always obtain a referral from their doctor or through the County Public Health Department website at http://www.sb covid19.com, and never trust a random testing site on the side of the road.
Residents should not respond to emails or text messages from anyone they do not know.
Contact San Bernardino County Adult Protection Service at (877) 565-2020 or call Chino Police at 628-1234 or Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
