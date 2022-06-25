“Profound disappointment” is how Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz of Gateway Karis Church described his feelings when the Chino Planning Commission denied plans for a project in College Park that would include a retail building and the relocation of his church.
Gateway Karis Church, a Brethren in Christ denomination that has been operating at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino for 58 years, plans to relocate to a 7.5-acre site north of Eucalyptus Avenue and east of Oaks Avenue, near the roundabout.
Applicant Henry Hong of United Trust Realty Corporation, who is proposing the retail/church complex, said he would appeal Monday’s Planning Commission decision.
The earliest the proposal could be heard by the Chino City Council is September. The appeal will cost the applicant $3,667, according to City Planner Warren Morelion.
Mr. Hong objected to the city’s requirement to install Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements along the property frontage, stating that Lennar Homes, the master developer, should be responsible for those improvements.
He also objected to tabling the item as suggested by Commissioner Kevin Cisneroz. Mr. Hong said he wanted an immediate decision because of the amount of time that had already been spent on the project.
His proposal includes a 3.79-acre church consisting of three single-story buildings surrounded by an interior courtyard and a 3.75-acre commercial center that will include office, retail, and restaurant space.
Commissioners Curtis Burton and Larry Vieira said they were concerned that traffic would increase in the area.
Commissioner Lissa Fraga, who supported the project, said the commission was overthinking traffic.
“They put a lot of work into this project,” she said, of the three-year effort. “The improvements done by the master developer are non-compliant so it’s time we start holding the master developer’s feet to the fire.”
Gateway Karis Church partnered with United Trust Realty Corporation in a land swap deal after receiving multiple real estate offers.
“This will move us out of an industrial area where we’re surrounded by warehouses and into a modern building in a mostly Asian neighborhood that reflects the same demographics that our church is made up of,” Pastor Lehman-Schletewitz said.
The church has approximately 150 attendees, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.