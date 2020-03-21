The city of Chino Hills has shut down city facilities and cancelled all spring recreation programs, classes and events because of the coronavirus. The city declared a local emergency to enhance capabilities to respond to the virus.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery told the council at a special meeting Tuesday that declaring a local emergency will enable the city to deploy resources and personnel necessary to meet the needs that arise as efforts to address the novel coronavirus evolve.
“This step will authorize the city to issue additional directives quickly if required by changing conditions,” he said.
City facilities that are closed include City Hall, the City Yard, Community Center, Community Park, McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, and community buildings and staff offices at Grand Avenue Park and Mystic Canyon Park. City employees will report for duty and continue to provide services via telephone, email and in some cases, in person by appointment. “I can assure you, business will go on,” Mr. Montgomery said. Milestone events such as weddings hosted at city facilities were difficult to cancel, he said.
Private reservations at city facilities and at park gazebos are also cancelled.
Passport acceptance services are suspended, and reservations are not being accepted. The city will not issue street-sweeping citations through April 13, but other types of parking tickets will be issued. Mr. Montgomery said the city is currently developing ways to enable council meetings to occur.
For questions regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus, call 364-2610. For questions regarding recreation programs and refunds, call 364-2700. The city is updating its website on a regular basis, including adding stores in the Chino Valley that have adjusted their hours to accommodate seniors and vulnerable customers. Visit chinohills.org/corona virus.
