The City of Chino is ready to declare short-term residential rentals, such as Airbnb properties, a public nuisance.
During a workshop Tuesday, the Chino City Council directed staff to draft an ordinance that would address nuisance issues that have created negative impacts on residential neighborhoods.
Some of those issues include theft and crime, noise complaints, illegal firearms, use of drugs and overdoses, shootings, and tenant and owner disputes, Deputy Director of Development Services Michael Heroux said.
He suggested a $250 fine for the first offense, $500 for the second offense, and $1,000 for the third offense.
Short-term rentals are residential properties that are rented for less than 30 days. Mr. Heroux said the city has an ordinance in place that prohibits short-term rentals in residential zones, he said.
“Creating an amendment [to the ordinance] would allow us to get in front of these things as they’re being advertised, not after the incident occurs,” Mr. Heroux said.
Short-term rental sites can be found on websites such as Expedia, airbnb, and Vrbo, he said.
Mr. Heroux said short-term rentals aren’t limited to just the use of the house but include anything that’s part of the property, such as an accessory dwelling unit, pool, home gym, and backyards.
There are about 100 short-term rentals listed in Chino, with a majority located in College Park and The Preserve, Mr. Heroux said.
“If we encourage people, through enforcement, that they cannot use these properties as short-term rentals, that could open up at least 100 rentable units for people who need housing,” he said.
Mr. Heroux said the short-term rental websites don’t provide the property address until it is booked and only provide a general location.
The city is working with a consultant to investigate short-term rental websites to identify the addresses, he said.
Mr. Heroux said getting in front of the short-term rentals could help prevent the illegal activity that the police department and code enforcement are dealing with.
