Multiple drugs were found inside a car during an early-morning traffic stop in Chino Hills Thursday, leading to the arrest of a 43-year-old Ontario man, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Matthew Natoli was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of possession of illegal narcotics for sale, according to Chino Hills Police Deputy C. Mitchell.
Mr. Natoli was released on bail at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, jail records show.
Deputies stopped the driver at Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway at 1:10 a.m. after the car was speeding on the 71 Freeway.
A search of the car turned up 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax and scales.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000, the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or visit wetip.com.
