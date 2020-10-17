Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. (SICV) is accepting applications for its Live Your Dream Educational and Training awards for women offering three levels of cash awards: SICV club level, region level and national level. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 15. A Live Your Dream finalist has potential to receive up to $16,000 to help offset tuition costs, purchase books, get transportation or find reliable child care. Women are eligible to apply if they are the main source of income for the family and are attending an undergraduate program or vocational skills program.
Information: https://SICV.clubexpress.com or Nancy.Sakurai@outlook.com.
