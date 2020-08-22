Inland Valley Humane Society is offering $20 pet adoptions through Saturday, Aug. 29 through the “Clear the Shelters” initiative.
Adoption fees include spay or neuter surgery, microchip, flea and tick treatment, deworming and vaccines. Residents will need to make an appointment by visiting www.ivhsspca.org/adoptions.
