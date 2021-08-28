Aidan Mulquee, a Chino Hills resident and 2021 Ayala High graduate, was honored by the national Boy Scouts of America organization with the Lifesaving and Meritorious Action-Heroism Award after saving a man from drowning in July 2020 while on vacation in Bear Lake, Utah.
Mr. Mulquee, an Eagle Scout in Troop 220B, witnessed an exhausted man struggling in the current of the water and calling for help.
He emptied his pockets, kicked off his shoes, dove in the water and swam to the man, pulling him back to the shore safely. The man was reunited with his family who were unaware he was struggling.
The award was presented to Mr. Mulquee on Aug. 6 at the Boy Scouts 13th annual Golf Classic at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills.
Mr. Mulquee will attend the University of Hawaii-Manoa this fall, majoring in sociology.
