A loosening of restrictions when it comes to building accessory dwelling units, called ADUs, are around the corner as the city of Chino Hills prepares to comply with new state laws encouraging their development.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission will hold an online workshop on ADUs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To join the meeting, visit zoom/us/j/2685759176 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting identification number 2685759176.
An ADU is a second, smaller dwelling unit located on the same lot as a single-family home, formerly known as “granny flats” or “mother-in-law quarters.”
They can be used as rental units or additional housing for aging parents or adult children.
Some agencies are predicting an explosion in backyard cottages or bungalows as residents seek rental income on their properties.
The city of Chino Hills has received numerous inquiries from the public about the new provisions, according to a staff report.
The new laws prohibit the requirement of a minimum lot size, allow ADUs on properties zoned for multi-family residential uses, require that local agencies establish a minimum size to allow the construction of an ADU of at least 850 square feet, or at least 1,000-square-feet if the ADU has more than one bedroom, and prohibits local agencies from requiring replacement off-street parking spaces when a garage or other parking structure is converted into an ADU.
The commission will also discuss “junior accessory dwelling units,” known as JADUs, which are a maximum of 500 square feet and can be located within a proposed or existing single-family home, such as a garage.
The new law allows the concurrent development of both an ADU and a JADU.
Basketball
In other business, the commission will consider approving an 8,986-square-foot enclosed building for a personal recreational basketball facility located at the Ball family home in the Oak Tree Downs gated community in Carbon Canyon.
The family is known for their three sons’ basketball achievements.
The city issued a stop work order some time ago for the project when a complaint was received, and a code enforcement investigation found that construction had begun on the basketball facility without city approvals or permits.
Since then, a design review application was submitted to the city on behalf of the Ball family.
Staff requested building permits, structural details, a precise grading permit and a soil report to address the partially constructed items and the remainder of the project.
The commission will also consider an application to approve the design of a new 2,111-square-foot single-family home with an attached 450-square-foot two-car garage at 4452 Los Serranos Boulevard, submitted by applicant Steven Wang.
