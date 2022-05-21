The Art Committee of the Chino Hills Community Foundation, known as chARTS, has partnered with the City of Chino Hills to display the work of local artists in the lobby at the Chino Hills Community Center.
The first art show of 2022 will feature Chino Hills photographer Becky Waters, who was the grand prize winner of the 2022 city photo contest.
Residents are invited to meet Ms. Waters and view her work from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Light refreshments will be served.
Ms. Waters is an award-winning photographer whose work has been exhibited in galleries, airports and libraries.
She and her husband John moved to Chino Hills in 1993 to raise their young son. They were attracted by the rural feel and access to outdoor activities.
She began taking photos in 2013 and became serious about advancing her skills after retiring from a healthcare career in 2016.
She attended classes and workshops and practiced on trips in the United States and other countries.
Ms. Waters volunteers at the Chino Hills State Park with her husband where she captured her grand prize photo of horseback riders on Lower Aliso Trail.
She assists with school programs on biodiversity at the Discovery Science Center and assists hikers on the 90-plus trails she has hiked in the State Park.
The chARTS Committee invites Chino Hills residents to submit their art in various mediums and styles that will be considered for future art shows.
To submit artwork, visit chinohills.org/1200/chino-hills-community-center-art-shows to complete an interest form and submit images.
Information: (909) 364-2736.
