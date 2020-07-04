Environmental documents containing more than 600 pages are available for review on the proposed “Reserve at Chino Hills” apartment complex by visiting Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive or online at chinohills.org/1633/The-Reserve-at-Chino Hills.
Deadline to comment on the documents is Friday, July 10.
The high-density residential development of 42 units is proposed on a vacant sliver of property approximately 150 feet away from the 71 Freeway and less than 30 feet away from the onramp.
The units would be an expansion of the existing apartment complex that was approved by the County of San Bernardino in 1987 and built in 1990.
Due to right-of-way issues with the 71 Freeway, the remaining units were never built.
Under the original plan, 56 units were allowed.
The complex was formerly called the Woodview Apartments, later Village Crossings, and now Reserve at Chino Hills, located on Village Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway.
Developer is Decron Properties of Los Angeles.
The project would include 14 three-story triplex units, 14 attached ground floor units, 28 two-story townhouse units, 42 detached two-car garages and 21 guest stalls.
The proposal would include two locations where residents’ dogs can play. The architecture and design will match The Reserve at Chino Hills apartments, which were remodeled a few years ago.
The environmental documents, prepared by ECORP Consulting, Inc. examines impacts to aesthetics, agriculture and forestry resources, water quality, utilities, land use, air quality and other areas.
Also included is a risk assessment on the effects of highway-generated diesel particulate matter on the future residences.
The conclusion is that the project’s impact on the environment will be “less than significant.”
