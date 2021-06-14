Chino Hills Police are investigating the drowning death of a 2-year-old girl Sunday morning in the 15200 block of Rolling Ridge Drive in Chino Hills.
“Detectives were called early Sunday morning to investigate the drowning,” said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman. “The investigation is ongoing and there are no arrests in the case.”
No other details were released.
The Chino Hills police online log shows deputies went to the Rolling Ridge home at 6:48 a.m., and investigators remained on scene until 8:45 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
(This story will be updated when more information is released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department).
