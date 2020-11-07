Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett said he was “totally relieved” when he learned he was the top vote-getter for the city council’s District 3 seat in the Nov. 3 election.
This will be his fourth term on the city council, having served since 2008.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran had no reason to worry because she ran unopposed in District 5, receiving 4,100 votes.
Mayor Bennett won with 58.21 percent of the District 3 vote (2,623 votes) compared to challenger Jim Gallagher’s 25.72 percent (1,159 votes), Sabir Taqi’s 10.10 percent (455) and Tyler Shield’s 5.95 percent (268).
The count represents the unofficial results from the San Bernardino County Registrar’s Office with all precincts reported at 4 p.m., Thursday.
Mr. Bennett said he was concerned because the campaign had become so politicized, he thought it would turn into an outcome of one political party versus another, even though the city council race is non-partisan.
Mr. Bennett and Mr. Gallagher expressed opposite viewpoints during their campaigns on social issues brought up by residents during council meetings and the candidate forum.
Mr. Gallagher put out two mailers with political-style attacks on Mr. Bennett, with one showing the mayor in a party hat next to a cake, stating that it was time for Mr. Bennett to retire.
Mr. Bennett said he received the complete support of District 3 despite the negative campaigning.
“I’m happy that I received the confidence of residents and I’m looking forward to serving not only District 3 but all Chino Hills residents for another four years,” he said.
Contender
Mr. Gallagher said the residents of District 3 elected Mr. Bennett and his campaign wishes him well.
He said his campaign reached 4,000-plus voters through mailers, door hangers, social media and news media but experienced a number of hurdles during a pandemic-restricted environment while trying to compete with Mr. Bennett’s name recognition and his advantage of being number one on the physical ballot.
“A divisive partisan label charge by Mr. Bennett also worked against the campaign,” he said. “Nonetheless, we are proud to have captured some of the sentiments of our residents and we hope this sends a message to the council to be addressed.” Mr. Gallagher said his campaign thanks residents, friends, family, and campaign donors for their support.
District 3, which contains 9,098 registered voters, is generally south of Eucalyptus Avenue to the section of Valle Vista Avenue that is east of Peyton Drive, all of Village Oaks, bordered by Carbon Canyon Road to the west.
