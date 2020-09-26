Missionaries assigned to Chino Valley ready to help

Young Mormons from various states and countries who have been assigned to the Chino Valley are looking for service projects during the COVID pandemic.
The Mormons have been encouraged by their mission president to find creative ways to serve people every day during the pandemic instead of proselytizing as usual, said church member Lisa Keltner of Chino. On Sept. 10, the missionaries organized a food donation to the Chino Senior Center to help seniors in the community, she said.
They collected enough food from seven wards (congregations) of their church and friends in the community to create more than 200 care packages of oatmeal, apple sauce, tuna, pasta, granola bars, and more.
Ms. Keltner said the missionaries have been struggling to find ways to serve the community and after some brainstorming, they came up with the food drive idea.
Residents or organizations are welcome to suggest ideas for the missionaries or request assistance on a project or task by calling the Chino Area Latter-day Saints Missionaries at 203-9052.
