Ayala High School graduate Sydney Bradley will host an event dedicated to children with disabilities from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Sydney, a Girl Scout with Troop 3974, has created the event as part of her Gold Award project and because she has wanted to work with children with disabilities since she was little.
The free workshop, called “No Limits,” will include painting, yoga, creating a “bath bomb,” creative dance, and music. Bottled water and goodie bags will be available.
“I have an easy time communicating with children with disabilities and making friendships,” said the 18-year-old. “I believe it is important for them to have the same opportunities in the community as other children.”
Sydney will major in psychology when she attends Cal State San Marcos next month as a freshman with a goal to become an art therapist for children with disabilities.
“Verbal communication is hard, but they have an easier time expressing themselves with art and that has been something I have been doing since I was little,” she said.
