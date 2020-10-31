The Chino Hills Public Works Commission will discuss the traffic backup problem at Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 in council chambers.
Traffic backs up to the 71 Freeway intersection on occasion when the number of left-turning vehicles onto Boys Republic Drive from Grand exceeds the storage capacity of the left-turn pocket, according to a staff report.
One possibility is to remove a portion of the median island and extend the left-turn lane to allow for more vehicle storage.
The improvements would be done in conjunction with the pavement and restriping of Grand from the 71 Freeway to Peyton Drive.
To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter 81775522463.
