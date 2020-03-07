With final results pending, voters statewide in the March 3 presidential primary appear to have struck down Proposition 13 which would have provided $15 billion in state obligation bonds for construction and modernization of public education facilities.
Statewide, voters disapproved of the proposition by 55.4%, based on results Wednesday from the California Secretary of State website. In San Bernardino County, disapproval was even greater at 65.4%.
Presidential race
Senator Bernie Sanders has been named the winner of the California Democratic presidential primary with 33.8% of the vote on Wednesday. Of the major candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden was second with 25.1%, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg third with 14.1%, Senator Elizabeth Warren fourth with 12.2%, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg fifth with 6.2%, Senator Amy Klobuchar sixth with 3.1% and California billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer seventh with 2.6%.
Mr. Buttigieg and Senator Klobuchar have left the race, pledging support to Joe Biden. Senator Warren and Mr. Steyer also left the race but as of ths week, had not endorsed another candidate.
President Donald Trump swept the California primary with 92.5% of the vote, leaving the six other lesser-known Republican candidates in the dust. In San Bernardino County, the President received 94.7% of the vote.
Results of local races:
If no candidate gets 51% or higher in the final results, a run-off of the two top candidates in the Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly races will be held in the Nov. 5 consolidated election.
Congressional District 35 (which includes Chino) – incumbent Norma Torres of Pomona (Democrat), 69.5%; filmmaker Mark Cargile of Pomona (Republican), 30.5%.
Congressional District 39 (which includes Chino Hills) – small business owner Young Kim of La Habra (Republican), 50.7%; incumbent Gil Cisneros of Yorba Linda (Democrat), 44.4%, journalist Steve Cox of Chino Hills (no party preference), 4.9%.
State Senate District 29 (which includes Chino Hills) – incumbent Ling Ling Chang of Diamond Bar (Republican), 49.2%; veterans advocate Josh Newman of Fullerton (Democrat), 32.7%; and journalist/non-profit chairman Joseph Cho (Democrat), 18%.
State Assembly District 52 (which includes Chino) – incumbent Freddie Rodriguez of Pomona (Democrat), 67.6%; account technician Tonie Holle of Chino (Republican), 32.4%.
State Assembly District 55 (which includes Chino Hills) – incumbent Phillip Chen (Republican), 58.1%; Walnut mayor Andrew E. Rodriguez (Democrat), 41.9%.
Chaffey Community College District Governing Board Area 5 (one seat) – incumbent Gloria Negrete McLeod of Chino, 63.37%; retiree and community leader Wayne R. Scaggs of Chino Hills, 31.88%; challenger Michael Peter Molokwu of Chino, 4.21%.
Democratic Central Committee Assembly District 52 (six seats and includes representation for Chino) –language assistant advocate Martina Rangel Ortiz, 15.69%; incumbent and teacher Chris “Christopher” Robles of Upland, 14.89%; caregiver/college student Flora Martinez, 13.42%; homelessness service provider Aaron Bratton, 12.69%; teacher Judy Jacobs, 12.31%; teacher Camille Butts, 11.71%; correctional counselor Diane Boudreaux, 10.24%; student Jocelyn Betancourt Herrada, 9.05%.
Republican Central Committee District 4 (six seats and includes representation for Chino and Chino Hills) – Chino Valley school board member James Na of Chino Hills, 20.50%; Chino Valley school board member Andrew Cruz of Chino, 18.99%; small businessman/consultant Benjamin Lopez of Montclair, 14.78%; retired information technology specialist Candice Cetrone of Upland, 13.20%; legislative field representative Tyler James Ferrari, 12%; incumbent and governmental affairs director Roman Gabriel Nava of Chino Hills, 11.03%; information officer David Matza, 9.5%.
Voter turn-out was 26.7% statewide and 25.6% in San Bernardino County.
Certified results of the election will be announced April 3.
