Food for Life Ministry will host its 12th annual Saturday-before-Thanksgiving turkey and grocery giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Nov. 20) at Chino Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino.
“In 2019, we had approximately 700 families, and we expect similar numbers this year,” said co-founder and secretary Cindy Vande Steeg. The group held its event for 10 years at Chino Senior Center but had to move to a church in 2020 because of coronavirus.
Anyone is eligible to receive food. A current identification card is required.
“Turkey costs continue to go up every year. We welcome those with generous hearts and a few extra dollars who want to help contribute,” Ms. Vande Steeg said. Food for Life serves 200 families weekly from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way.
