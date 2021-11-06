After being in the banking, real estate, retail and sales fields for 17 years, Siddhi Mistry of Chino decided she wanted to become an entrepreneur and work for herself.
“It’s time to be my own boss now,” she said.
She has opened “The Indian Pantry” in the Soquel Canyon Crossings shopping center on the northwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, where Rite-Aid and Wells Fargo are located.
She offered free breakfast and gifts to the first 50 customers during a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 4.
The store offers a wide range of Indian groceries, snacks, fresh produce, frozen items, lentils, spices, and hot food.
Online grocery shopping with delivery service is in the works, she said.
Mrs. Mistry and her husband Alpesh Mistry live in The Preserve, and used to live in Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.