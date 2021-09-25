Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the “duplex bill” Sept. 16 in response to the housing shortage with no provisions that the new units will be affordable, according to the California League of Cities.
The League’s executive director Carolyn Coleman called the legislation “flawed,” stating it silences community voices and circumvents the local government review process.
“Even worse, there are no provisions in SB 9 that require new housing to be affordable, continuing the cycle of the construction of new units that are out of reach for many working-class families,” Ms. Coleman said.
The League is an association of cities based in Sacramento that advocates for most of the state’s 482 cities that are members.
SB 9 will allow two duplexes on lots meant for single-family homes.
Property owners will be able to subdivide their single-family lots so that as many as four units could be built on the parcel.
It is one of three bills to address the housing shortage that Gov. Newsom signed two days after he retained his seat in the recall election.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa opened Tuesday night’s council meeting by reading a statement of opposition on behalf of the City of Chino.
“There is nothing (in the law) that requires the production of new affordable housing,” she said. “Rather, SB 9 appears to have only been effective in dismantling single-family zoning and limiting our local control.”
She said the new law will require cities to approve these duplexes if they meet certain design standards.
“This is despite a majority of cities, including Chino, expressing their opposition to the California State Legislature, including our local representatives, and the governor’s office,” she said.
Mayor Ulloa said Chino recognizes affordable housing as a matter of concern in California and the city continuously makes great efforts to assist those requiring housing through its Development Services’ Housing Division.
Additionally, new residential development projects in Chino include affordable housing components that directly alleviate these concerns.
“SB 9, while I truly believe was well intended, does not have any affordable housing requirement,” she said. “It only forbids owners from demolishing or altering existing structures that are already considered affordable housing.”
Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz said Wednesday that the state government has an agenda that doesn’t consider the will of individual residents or local government.
“Chino Hills will continue to advocate for a say in how our city grows,” he said. “We want a say on development in our city and not have it shoe-horned into place.”
Mayor Ulloa said Chino residents who have questions on the potential impacts of the new law may contact the city’s planning division at (909) 334-3253.
In addition to SB9, Gov. Newsom also signed SB 8 that extends the Housing Crisis Act of 2019 to jumpstart more housing production and SB 10 that establishes streamlined processes for cities to zone for multi-unit housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.