Hedwig Anna “Hedy” Speed, 83, founder of Chino’s Head Start program, died July 26, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hedy was the daughter of German immigrants.
She held various administrative positions during her life and was executive of the Chino Council of Social Services when it was founded in the 1960s.
In this position she started the Head Start Program, which was then taken over by the Chino School District.
She lived in Orange County after retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell. Surviving her are children, Robin Mullin and Kenneth Speed.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Santa Ana is handling arrangements. No memorial event is scheduled.
