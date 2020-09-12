The Inland Valley Humane Society will host its virtual Big Queen Bingo game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 where players can compete from their homes.
Cost is $20 for one e-bingo card, which can be used for all eight games. Multiple cards can be purchased.
Prizes will include Amazon gift cards. Reservations will close 48 hours before the event. Information: bit.ly/bigqueenbingo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.