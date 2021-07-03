Housing plan stacks 267 units on portion of Shoppes

After eight public workshops, the City of Chino Hills has completed its housing plan and will submit the 154-page document to the state next week.
The draft plan includes the locations for 3,720 residential units, mandated by the state, that must be built in the next eight years.
Of this number, 59 percent (or 2,209 units) must be “affordable housing.”
Very few houses in Chino Hills rent or sell at rates considered affordable so the state allows cities to use a “default density” instead, which for Chino Hills is 20 to 30 units per acre.
The city council on June 22 gave the final approval.
Councilman Peter Rogers stated he would vote yes because the city’s “back is against the wall,” but he is opposed to the 267 housing units proposed on 5.7 acres that will be built on top of retail stores in the southeastern portion of The Shoppes.
The property owner proposes the units to be built above the southeast “L”-shaped building that extends from Kickin’ Crab on the south suite, Victoria’s Secret on the corner suite, and RA Sushi on the west suite end cap (see photo).
The proposal would allow the housing to be built above the ground-floor retail stores in what is called a “mixed-use development” that includes retail stores with high-density units.
The anchor store at The Shoppes, Barnes & Noble, is seeking to downsize to a more efficient tenant space, according to the housing plan.
Another 374 units are planned for the nearby 8-acre vacant parking lot south of The Shoppes and east of the parking structure, at the corner of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives.
Chino Hills resident Jeff Vaka brought up concerns at each meeting, stating that The Shoppes is a destination place where people eat dinner, shop, buy groceries, and have lunch.
“I feel this is detrimental to The Shoppes,” he said. “We didn’t remove the Community Park to put high-density housing in its place. I’d hate to take a step backwards.”
He was referring to the former Community Park that was demolished to make way for The Shoppes 13 years ago.
“I want to echo exactly what Jeff said,” Councilman Rogers said at the June 22 meeting. “This has been bothering me since I heard about it a couple of months ago.”
Community development director Joann Lombardo said the Shoppes has not yet submitted a concept site plan.
She said preliminary discussions with The Shoppes management has focused on retaining much or all the existing retail.
Mr. Vaka said he believes that reducing The Shoppes by 20 to 25 percent of retail and adding 267 housing units would lead to vacancies because there won’t be enough parking or stores.
Crossroads Marketplace
Another shopping center proposed for housing is the Crossroads Marketplace at Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway where five of the seven big box buildings in the northern section have been vacant for several years including Stein Mart, Sport Chalet, Bev Mo, Best Buy, and Bed, Bath and Beyond.
The two tenants that remain are PetSmart and Dollar Tree.
The property owner plans to build 370 apartments and/or townhomes on 12.3 acres in this area and has already informed the city in a letter of intent dated June 14 that the project could begin within the next two to three years.
According to LNR Partners, representing the owner, the intent to redevelop the area is tied to the removal of PetSmart and Dollar Tree from the current rent roll.
When both tenants are no longer at the property, the row of vacant buildings will be razed.
According to the letter, PetSmart has begun a search of the Chino Hills trade area for a new location.
Dollar Tree, on the other hand, will be “more complicated and we suspect a buyout may be the ultimate outcome,” according to the letter.
“Their tenancy is an issue that will need to be addressed once apartment/mixed use zoning has been put into place,” according to LNR. “We will not be amending or extending their current lease.”
The big box property where Sport Chalet was located will be sold to Costco to relocate its gas station.
Commons
A letter of intent was also submitted to the city by Yah Investments for a mixed-use development for 300 residential units on 9 acres at The Commons shopping center on the southwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue.
In the letter dated June 9, Emad Bolous of Yah Investments stated, “it is our pleasure to submit this letter of intent to pursue land use and approvals of high-density residential over retail on part of parcels 5 and 3.”
Parcel 3 is vacant land, and the part of parcel 5 is the closed Toys R Us as well as a vacant finished pad (south of Toys R Us) that was previously entitled to 50,000-square feet of retail big box.
“Big boxes are no longer required as most retailers are downsizing,” Mr. Bolous stated in the letter. “We failed to lease the Toys R Us building since it filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and failed to lease the building that could be constructed on the finished pad as well, at economical rents.”
Mr. Bolous said his project would offer a new, unique housing alternative and allow for a live-work relationship with the surrounding area.
Planning commissioner Mike Stover said during a workshop on June 15 that shrinking the commercial base at three shopping centers in Chino Hills comes with consequences, including reduced sales tax revenues.
Mr. Stover said changing significant portions of three major shopping centers could be a problem in the future to attract major employment centers and retailers to support the tax base.
“We continue to have a jobs/housing imbalance,” he said. “Where do you go for employment to afford the housing in this community? We don’t have land that would be appropriate for uses that could provide high wages to keep people here,” he said.
Golf courses
Portions of the Los Serranos Golf Course and Western Hills Golf Course are designated for high-density housing.
The southern 9-hole section of the Los Serranos Golf Course on Yorba Avenue, one of the oldest courses in California established in 1925, will be filled with 532 residential units on 21 acres.
Jack Greening, property owner, has submitted an entitlement application to develop the site with the high-density units.
The south section of the Western Hills Golf Course, built in Carbon Canyon in 1963, is proposed for development by the Lewis Homes Company with 166 units on 8.3 acres.
The proposal is to reconfigure the property into a residential development with a golf course.
Park overflow lot
Affordable senior housing is proposed for the empty lot owned by the city at the southwest corner of Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, across the street from Chino Hills Community Park.
The site will contain 50 units on 1.8 acres.
According to the housing plan, the site was intended to accommodate overflow parking for Community Park, but the city has been eyeing this parcel for several years to build affordable senior housing with available funds specified for that purpose.
At the request of Commissioner Stover, the city added a goal in the housing plan to facilitate the development of senior housing and work with developers to include one-story or single level accommodations for persons with mobility issues.
Commissioner Stover has been raising concerns for several years about the need for more single-story housing to allow seniors to “age in place.”
Wang property
The 177 acres of rolling hillsides behind Woodview Road, called the Wang property, will have a mixture of low, medium, and high-density housing.
There will be 148 high-density units on 7.3 acres and 275 medium-density units on 9 acres.
According to the housing plan, the site contains steep topography on the southern half of the property, while the northern half presents slopes less than ten percent, directly along Woodview Road.
The mild slope portions can accommodate development for high-density residential, according to the housing plan.
The proposal would include the realignment of Woodview that would impact the homes on the south side of Bayberry Drive.
Nearby resident Ben Jimenez wrote a letter to the commission in May stating that the high-density units will have a profound impact on this scenic area.
Galstian property
The 358-acre Galstian property, south of the Wang property off Woodview Road, will contain 160 medium-density units on 12 acres, plus additional single-family homes.
According to the housing plan, the site includes steep topography on the north and south sections of the property, centered with slopes less than 10 percent where development can occur.
The site was leased by Heaven’s Ranch from 2002 to 2017. It was purchased by the Galstian Family Trust in 2003.
This development would include the extension of Soquel Canyon Parkway that would extend west, go through the former Heaven’s Ranch property, and connect at Medlar Lane, west of Peyton Drive.
Lake Los Serranos
Mr. Greening, owner of the Los Serranos Mobile Home Park on Pipeline Avenue, is proposing 354 units on 30 acres south of the lake.
The medium-density multi-family development, to be called “Rancho Cielito,” will consist of an east village and west village around the lake.
The application is currently being processed by the city.
Habitat for Humanity
Perhaps the only two sites that would contain truly affordable housing are the proposed Habitat for Humanity homes on Fairway Drive in Los Serranos that will be built for very-low income veterans.
The two parcels were donated to Habitat for Humanity by the city.
One house will be built at 4528 Fairway and the other will be built next door on 4628 Fairway.
The property at 4616 Fairway contains a house built by Habitat in 2010 in which the city also donated the land.
Chino
The City of Chino is in the process of updating its housing plan with the next workshop scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 in council chambers.
