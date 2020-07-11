COVID Garden
Photo by Hurd family

The Hurd Family of Chino Hills is growing water bottles, toilet paper, and paper towels in their new garden. The sign states “America’s New Victory Garden, Dig on for Victory,” a play on the victory garden campaigns during World War I and World War II to deal with food shortages and rationing, boost morale, and express patriotism. The photograph won the “Most Creative” category in the City of Chino Hills Fourth of July photo contest. The Luna family won “Classic Americana” and the Bollinger family won “Best in Show.” They each won a $50 gift card to a Chino Hills restaurant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.