COVID Garden

The Hurd Family of Chino Hills is growing water bottles, toilet paper, and paper towels in their new garden. The sign states “America’s New Victory Garden, Dig on for Victory,” a play on the victory garden campaigns during World War I and World War II to deal with food shortages and rationing, boost morale, and express patriotism. The photograph won the “Most Creative” category in the City of Chino Hills Fourth of July photo contest. The Luna family won “Classic Americana” and the Bollinger family won “Best in Show.” They each won a $50 gift card to a Chino Hills restaurant.
