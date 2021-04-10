The Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) has mailed a community survey to 3,300 addresses within a one-quarter mile radius of the Chino Hills Aerojet property to gauge interest in a future public meeting to update residents on the cleanup process.
Aerojet manufactured and tested explosives and chemical warfare agents from 1954 to 1995 at the end of Woodview Road, south of Peyton Drive, under government contracts.
The site has been undergoing cleanup under DTSC oversight since 1997.
DTSC media information officer Russ Edmondson said the project is about to begin the final phase of work on Phase 1, Management Areas 1 and 2 and is seeking public interest levels and what time of the week and days residents prefer to participate.
Residents have until Wednesday, April 14 to complete the eight-question survey. Those who did not receive one may take it online by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Aero jetChinoHills.
DTSC intends to certify that the site is appropriate for unrestricted use, which means housing may be built on the property, with the exception of two areas that would have restrictions on the construction of water wells.
According to the letter, DTSC takes no position on the particular land use, and is only certifying that the site would have no restrictions on its use due to the presence of hazardous waste.
DTSC required Aerojet to conduct a Human and Ecological Risk Assessment, which concluded there is no significant risk to human health or the environment in the vicinity of the site, according to the DTSC. For questions on the site investigation, call Robert Romero, DTSC project manager at (714) 484-5476 or email him at robert.romero@dtsc.ca.gov.
