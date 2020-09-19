Christ Lutheran Church in Chino will offer “lunch on the run” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the church parking lot, 5500 Francis Ave., for the homeless or anybody in need. The brown bag lunch will include a sandwich, chips, cookie, and bottled water.
Participants should enter the parking lot off Francis and exit on the Vernon Avenue side. They may remain in their cars or step out. They are asked to wear face coverings.
Pastor Roy Robbins said up to 100 brown bag lunches will be distributed and participants must be in attendance to receive a lunch.
The pastor said prayer will be provided for those who ask for it and he will be available to speak to anybody who needs to talk.
Information: Pastor Robbins, (714) 392-1366.
