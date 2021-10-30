The community is welcome to attend the grand opening of Discovery Park in Chino at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, featuring the city’s first dog park.
The ceremony at 16461 Discovery Park Ave. located in the Preserve will include light refreshments, and community information booths.
The city’s 41st park will include a 3,500-square-foot dog park with separate spaces for large and small dogs, shade structures in both areas, and a drinking fountain with a dog bowl.
Metal silhouettes of dogs are featured on the fence.
Other amenities in the 3-acre park are an obstacle course, a tai chi garden that includes a walkthrough area with chairs, a shade-covered play area, tot lot, basketball court, and walking paths.
Those who wish to attend the unveiling can make a reservation at lewiscommunitydevelopers.com/the-preserve-at-chino-discovery-rsvp/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.