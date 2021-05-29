Students will spend 30 minutes more per day in the classroom next year to make up for loss of instruction during the pandemic.
For high school, five minutes will be added to each class.
The Chino Valley school board on May 20 voted 3-2, with James Na and Andrew Cruz opposed, to approve a remediation plan for students with anticipated funding through the state’s $4.6 billion Extended Learning Opportunities grants.
Mr. Na and Mr. Cruz said the funds should be directed to specific students in need of remediation.
Supt. Norm Enfield said students lost anywhere from 22 to 31 days of instruction from October to February with distance learning.
The extra half hour a day is equivalent to adding approximately 16 days, he said.
Dr. Enfield said neighboring districts are also using the grant to extend classroom time.
The district will apply to the state to receive $10.4 million to increase instruction time, $3.1 million to hire elementary intervention teachers, $3.4 million to buy Viewsonic interactive computer boards for every classroom, and a half million for enrichment programs.
A request for $2.4 million will also be included to provide three professional development days in August, preceding the first day of school which is Aug. 9.
The grant would allow each of the 22 elementary schools to have one intervention teacher to assist students, Dr. Enfield said.
Teachers and certified employee unions reviewed the plan and approved it as part of their contract.
Mr. Na said the extended school day would affect parents’ schedules and asked if they were given an opportunity to provide input.
Dr. Enfield said the information was presented to parents who serve on the two district committees that review grant funding decisions.
President Joe Schaffer, Christina Gagnier and Don Bridge, who voted in favor of the extended day, said students should not be given unnecessary additional homework.
The district’s homework policy is tied to instructional hours.
Dr. Enfield said he would “see to it.”
Mr. Schaffer said he couldn’t see another way to assess each student for learning loss or reach out to every student in the district.
“It’s difficult to come up with a plan that works for everybody,” Mrs. Gagnier said. Mr. Cruz said he was uncomfortable giving every student more time.
“For kids who are doing well, why should their time be expended?” he asked.
Mr. Na recommended after school tutoring.
Dr. Enfield said tutoring is already available at some lower-income schools but attendance is limited because of barriers at home.
Mr. Na made a motion for other options to be considered, which was seconded by Mr. Cruz, but turned down by Mr. Schaffer, Ms. Gagnier and Mr. Bridge.
