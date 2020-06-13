The California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) is seeking community input on a workplan to remove hazardous waste from the former Allen Cleaners site in the Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino on Central Avenue, north of Philadelphia Street.
The owner of the shopping center is working with the DTSC to clean the site of dry-cleaning solvents including a contaminant called tetrachloroethene (PCE).
Allen Cleaners operated at Unit 12051from 1992 to 2018. The cleaners was located between Payless Beauty Supply (now vacant) and Rite Aid.
Prior to that, Allen Cleaners operated at Unit 12075 in the same shopping center from 1987 to 1992, where Café Donuts is located.
At the request of the DTSC, an environmental consultant assessed the potential for vapor intrusion at Café Donuts, Payless Beauty Supply and Rite Aid and determined there was no potential exposure risks, according to Amit Pathak of the DTSC.
Mr. Pathak said the cleanup was requested by shopping center owners Kimco Realty and PKI Chino Town Square SCLP.
The workplan proposes an excavation of 600 cubic yards of soil containing the highest concentrations of the chemical, disposal of the excavated soils at a state-certified disposal or recycling facility, installation of a soil vapor extraction system to remove residual chemicals and backfilling the excavation with clean material.
The plan will prohibit the site to be used for a residence, hospital, school or daycare center without approval from the DTSC.
Public comments will be accepted until Monday, June 29.
The workplan can be viewed by visiting: envi rostor.dtsc.ca.gov/public/profile_report?global_ids=60002479.
For those who cannot access the website, contact public participation specialist Amit Pathak for assistance at amit.pathak@dtsc.ca.gov.
