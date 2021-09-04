City, county, state, and federal offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
Chino Hills city staff is available “on-call” to respond to emergencies by calling (909) 364-2860.
The Chino Senior Center at 13170 Central Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but there will be no lunch or transportation.
There will be no regular mail delivery and Post Office lobbies will be closed.
The Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries will be closed. Chino Valley Unified schools and the district office will also be closed.
Trash delay
Trash will not be picked up in Chino and Chino Hills on Monday and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
The Champion office will also be closed Monday.
