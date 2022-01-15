Food for Life Ministry will give out free groceries from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Residents should bring identification, wear a face covering and practice social distancing when receiving food.
Food for Life Ministry distributes food from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Families may receive food once a week.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org or (909) 627-3663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.