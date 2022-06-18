The Sound of Music will continue to run until Saturday, July 2 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh Street in Chino.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is about a young woman who changes her mind about joining a religious order to become governess for Navy officer Georg von Trapp and his seven children. She falls in love with Mr. von Tropp and the entire family escapes the Navi invasion of Austria by fleeing to Switzerland.
The Chino Community Children’s Theatre performances are at 7 p.m. today (June 18), June 24, 25, 30, July 1 and 2. Matinee shows at 2:30 p.m. are Sundays, June 19 and 26.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors.
For information on availability, patrons should contact the box office at (909) 590-1149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.