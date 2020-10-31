Safe trick-or-treat
San Bernardino County offers the following health guidelines for giving out candy:
●Give out individually packaged candy, not home-made treats.
●Disperse candy safely with a candy chute or a table with items available for children to take.
●Distribute candy away from a crowded porch or entryway.
●Allow families to approach the candy one-by-one without crowding.
●Disinfect frequently-touched surfaces often.
●Wear face coverings. A Halloween mask may not provide enough protection.
3494 Bayberry Drive, Chino Hills
The Marroquin family home will feature a graveyard, a howling skeleton dog, canons with “smoke,” a pirate couple, Jack Sparrow pirate, and the pirate king on the porch guarding a glowing treasure chest with a barrel of rum (see photo below). The scene will be accompanied with pirate music, strobe lights, and black lights.
Halloween Town
13031 Raintree Place
Greg Traver and Rory Quirin of Command G Design Group present their tenth annual handcrafted display at their Chino home inspired by Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
The event has grown to more than a dozen handcrafted characters.
Visit Facebook and search Chino Halloween Town.
The couple states, in rhyme, “please wear your mask and keep your distance, so we may keep safe and secure our existence.”
Grim Reaper
4685 Torrey Pines Drive
A giant grim reaper holding a scythe stands ready to receive trick-or-treaters into the candy zone where a guillotine awaits the daring.
The Songco family of Chino Hills will have plenty of candy “on hand” but warned that “severe penalties” are in store for those who don’t follow the honor system, as evidenced in the basket under the guillotine.
A larger-than-life spider is on the roof and a ghoul is near the fountain.
Skeleton Chute
6128 Seven Oaks St.
The Rulison home in Butterfield Ranch features a skeleton horse and hearse carriage.
The Rulisons have devised a social-distancing candy delivery system with PVC pipes with a plastic skull at the opening, wrapped in mummy gauze.
Pirate House
15932 Wilmington
The DeCambra family of Chino Hills will pay tribute to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” with a burning pirate ship, animatronic skeletons, treasure chests, barrels of rum, sound effects, and a smoking cannon at 15932 Wilmington Road in the Fairfield Ranch community.
Mr. DeCambra will distribute candy “hands-free” and encourage trick-or-treaters to social distance.
Haunted Farm House
6219 Fleetwood Lane
Brandon and Primavera Barron, residents for 22 years at their Butterfield Ranch home, have chosen “Haunted Farm House” for this year’s theme.
Their house includes two giant skeleton heads and a full bodied skeleton that sits on a stoop outside the second story window to greet guests.
Corn stalks, scary haunted scarecrows, and a little graveyard are featured.
Little skeletons hang under the front door patio.
The attraction includes strobe lights, black lights, a fog machine and some sound effects.
Church event
Chino Valley Community Church will hold its annual “Trunk or Treat” open to the community from 5 to 7 p.m. today (Oct. 31) outdoors on the church campus, 14601 Peyton Drive, in Chino Hills.
Face coverings are required.
Vehicles will be lined up in the parking lot physically distanced.
The event will include live music and a photo scavenger hunt with four prize winners throughout the evening.
Other addresses
•Stone Ridge Drive off Twin Oaks, east of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Chino Hills
•15245 Oakwood Lane, Chino Hills, “Haunted Alley,” animatronics, glow in the dark, people will be “scaring” trick-or-treaters, haunted graveyard.
Chino Hills State Park Virtual Halloween
Visit facebook.com/AnzaBorrego between 2 and 8 p.m. today (Oct. 31) for a Halloween celebration that will include spooky stories and fun activities hosted by various parks across the state. Creepy craft hour starts at 2 p.m. followed by live pumpkin carving and decorating at 3 p.m. Eerie animal hour will begin at 4 p.m.
Ghost stories and legends begin at 5 p.m. and a live campfire program starts at 6 p.m. The event will end with a live full moon howl at 7 p.m. as Anza Borrego Desert State Park views the blue moon with a telescope.
Chino Hills house decorating contest
The deadline for the City of Chino Hills Halloween photo contest is today (Oct. 31). The city is looking for photographs of homes that are decorated for Halloween. Categories are “classic Halloween,” “spookiest,” and “most creative.”
Winners will receive a $25 gift card to Hobby Lobby in Chino Hills and will be announced the week of Nov. 2.
The city is also looking for photographs of the best pumpkin carvings, Halloween costumes, and pet Halloween costumes. Gift card prizes will be given.
To register for any of the contests, visit chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Haunted walk at The Shoppes
The Haunted Shoppe will take place 5 to 11 p.m. today (Oct. 31) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, at Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children. The event is not recommended for children under 13.
To order tickets, visit hauntedshoppe.com or call (888) 382-8405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.