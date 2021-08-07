The first day of school for traditional schools in the Chino Valley Unified School District is Monday, Aug. 9 but the return won’t be traditional.
Students will greet their teachers and classmates wearing masks, which are required of children and adults alike.
Masks can be taken off outdoors.
The announcement about mask requirements posted on the school district’s Facebook page July 20 was met with 86 comments. Several parents expressed frustration with the mandate and some supported it.
Another change is that back-to-school events will be held virtually.
Meals will be free for students all year regardless of household income, but parents are encouraged to complete the application for meal benefits anyway to ensure the continuation of benefits should the statewide approval be lifted, according to district officials.
The district is launching its “Chromebook 1:1 initiative” where each student will receive a Chromebook funded by the Federal CARES Act.
By the end of the school year, all classrooms will be equipped with a ViewSonic board, an interactive digital flat panel whiteboard, to encourage student engagement and interactive learning.
School survey
Supt. Norm Enfield is asking parents to participate in a survey by 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 to provide input on five areas in which specific funding has been provided to address lost instructional time during COVID: upgrading technology infrastructure at each school, improving indoor air quality at each school, increasing mental health services for all students, providing ongoing training for staff on the pandemic plan, and supporting COVID testing and contact tracing for students and staff.
Parents are asked to select their top three choices.
Parent Jill Burlingame told the school board at the July 15 meeting that the five areas listed in the survey are not very clear. “How do the parents know what these items entail and how the money will be used,” she asked.
The five areas have been identified by the school district as priorities based on the allowable uses defined under the ESSER III funding (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), according to Dr. Enfield.
As part of this funding, each school will receive an allocation of money to address the academic impact of lost instructional time during COVID closures.
