A 4-year-old boy suffered minor cuts and bruises and a dog was killed when a woman driving a pickup truck drove through the living room of a mobile home Tuesday afternoon at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 4400 Philadelphia Street in Chino.
The child and the dog, who were in the living room, were found underneath the Toyota Tacoma after it crashed through the home at 4:09 p.m., Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and released him to his parents.
No one else inside the home was injured.
“The driver said the truck’s brakes failed,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
“The driver was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain.”
Chino Police Department, the Chino Valley Fire District and its Urban Search and Rescue team, two AMR ambulances and the Southern California Gas Company responded to the scene along with a state inspector who deemed the mobile home uninhabitable, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Lamplighter Mobile Home Park is located on the northwest corner of Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, north of the 60 Freeway.
Removal of the pickup truck took place about 6:15 p.m.
“Drugs and alcohol appear not to be a factor in the collision,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The cause of the collision remains under investigation.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
