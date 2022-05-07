Construction could begin late this year on Chino Valley Fire District Station 68, which will be located on a vacant lot on the south side of Soquel Canyon Parkway at Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
The station will be the fire district’s eighth station, and the fourth in the city of Chino Hills.
Four stations are already operational in Chino.
The City of Chino Hills transferred the land to the fire district under a land swap agreement and will pay of the design and construction.
The fire district provided the city with .62 acres of property at their old fire station at 4040 Eucalyptus Ave., near Pipeline Avenue, that was built in 1964.
Fire Chief Dave Williams told the fire district board of directors Wednesday night that the new station is expected to cost between $7.5 million and $10 million.
A ladder truck for the station will come at a cost of $2.2 million and a proposed storage facility could cost between $1 million and $3.5 million, the chief said.
The station will have between 10,000 and 12,000 square feet, four drive-through apparatus bays, one-half bay, 10 dormitories, six full bathrooms, and one public restroom.
Fire district officials recently completed its schematic design, which includes a geotechnical report, development program, development of the building-site design, preliminary cost estimate, development review and environmental planning.
Design development will begin in June, followed a month later with preparing construction documents, building and engineering review, and an updated cost estimate.
In November, the fire district will begin accepting construction bids. By February 2024, the station could open, Chief Williams said.
The proposed storage facility will be 3,500 to 5,000-square feet and will house records, medical supplies, and disaster supplies and could house heavy apparatus and light fleet.
Three Chino Valley Fire stations have been built since 2006, all in Chino.
Station 61 at 5078 Schaefer Ave. and Station 67 at 5980 Riverside Drive opened in 2011 and Station 63 at 7550 Kimball Ave. opened in 2006.
