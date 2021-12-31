A “2022 intention setting walk” will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 at Cypress Trails Park, 6751 Schaefer Ave. in Chino, on the southeast corner of Schaefer and Cypress avenues.
Chino resident Alisa Kuhns invites the community to kick off 2022 with exercise and conversation in the fresh morning air to focus on your vision and intentions for 2022.
In the event of rain, the walk will be postponed to Sunday, Jan. 9.
Information: Ms. Kuhns at balancedabundance healthcoach@gmail.com or on Facebook at Balanced Abundance Health Coaching.
