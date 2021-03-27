The follow road closures are listed on cityofchino.org/construction.
Walnut Avenue from Ross Avenue to Magnolia Avenue will be closed through April 5 for installation of a storm drain in the area.
Oaks Avenue from Edison Avenue to Freedom Drive will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 5-6 for the installation of a transmission pole.
Monte Vista Avenue closed in both directions between Liberty and Harrison streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 8-10.
Preserve Area
Kimball Avenue from Euclid Avenue to Quality Way
From March to April will remain open in both directions, but with fewer lanes.
Full closure (no thru traffic) from June to August.
The project is for the Altitude Business Center.
Merrill Avenue from Bon View to Flight Avenue
Full Closure from March to June. The project is for the FedEx distribution center.
Bickmore Avenue from Euclid Avenue to Quality Way. Lane reductions but open in both directions from mid-April through July. The project is for the Alere development.
Bickmore Avenue from Euclid Avenue to Meadowhouse Avenue/Dexter Street
Full closure (no thru traffic) to April.
The project was delayed for five weeks when the residential builder working on the signal at Euclid and Bickmore avenues came across an unmarked large diameter water mainline owned by the State of California. The signal was redesigned and resubmitted to CalTrans for approval.
The project is for KB Home and Altitude Business Center.
Pine Avenue from Euclid Avenue to Meadowhouse Avenue Full closure from August to September for VanVliet project.
