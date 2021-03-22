A former Chino Hills resident was charged with several crimes earlier this month in connection with an alleged sexual assault against another man on April 14, 2020 at Yosemite National Park, the U.S. Department of Justice’s office in Fresno announced.
Charles Porter, 30, was charged with assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with the intent to commit abusive sexual contact, attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking, beating or wounding, authorities said.
If convicted, Mr. Porter faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
Court documents show a man assaulted the male victim “while making non-consensual sexual contact with him in an attempted to sexually assault the victim.”
The case was first investigated by National Park Service officials. Prosecutors Katherine Schuh and Laura Jean Berger are handing the case.
The next court date has not been announced.
