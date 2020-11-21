Signs indicating that the City of Chino Hills is a “Purple Heart City” will go up by Jan. 1, 2021 in key locations throughout Chino Hills.
The city council authorized the installation of Purple Heart signs during the Nov. 10 meeting.
One of the four signs shown in the photo at right will be chosen.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart established the “Purple Heart Trail” to create an honorary system of roads, highways, and cities to honor those who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal, according to a staff report.
The State of California became the first Purple Heart state in the nation and the council has been proclaiming the City of Chino Hills as a Purple Heart City since 2013.
Two signs each would be installed at city hall, the Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Veterans Park, Community Park, and Grand Avenue Park.
Total estimated cost is $1,618 to be funded from the Public Works Facility Maintenance budget.
The vendor is “FastSigns” of Windsor, California which describes itself as a “combat wounded, service disabled, veteran owned business.”
