Without discussion, the Chino Valley school board voted unanimously Thursday to change the current at-large election to district elections in which voters choose the candidate who lives in their area.
The action followed a letter from Malibu law firm Shenkman and Hughes, stating that the at-large election system resulted in a minority vote dilution in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
The same attorney challenged the City of Chino in 2016 forcing the council to adopt district representation.
Shortly thereafter, the City of Chino Hills received a demand letter from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
In response, each city hired National Demographics Corporation to draw boundaries for district-based elections.
Both cities recently retained the same firm to carve out new boundaries as required to accommodate new data from the U.S. 2020 census.
The school board approved a resolution giving Superintendent Norm Enfield authority to pursue the next steps.
Public meetings will be held during the process and new districts will be established in time for the November 2022 election.
During an interview after the meeting, trustee Don Bridge said he did not agree with the law firm that the school district’s at-large election system diluted the minority vote. “If you look over the history of the school board, it’s been pretty diverse for at least the last 20 years,” Mr. Bridge said. “Looking at what happened with the cities, many of us felt this was inevitable,” he said.
Mr. Bridge said if the district did not comply, it would likely be facing a lawsuit.
He said the new election system could provide better representation within the school district.
Individual districts will reduce campaign expenses for candidates and give more people an opportunity to run, he said.
Terms expire in 2022 for president Joe Schaffer and vice president Christina Gagnier. Andrew Cruz, James Na and Mr. Bridge were elected in 2020 and will retain their seats until 2024.
