A limited number of “Flume Smart Home Water Monitors” are available to Chino Hills residents who have an open water account with the city at a discounted price of $40, not including tax and shipping, beginning Monday, Aug. 17.
The retail value is $199.
The discount is available through a pilot program launched by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency to help residents monitor their water use on a real-time basis.
Customers in single-family homes may complete an online application by visiting chinohills.org/watersav ingprograms.
The Flumes allow customers to set water goals, budgets, and detect small leaks before they cause damage and cost money, said Jake Loukeh, Water Use Efficiency Coordinator for Chino Hills.
The Flume water sensor straps around the water meter and sends real-time usage information via Wi-Fi to the Flume bridge.
“If the system senses a leak or unusually high water use, the customer will be notified immediately via text, email, or push notification on their smartphone,” Mr. Loukeh said.
Information: Mr. Loukeh, 364-2804.
