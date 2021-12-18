By Josh Thompson
A 26-year-old Menifee man suspected of brandishing a firearm and threatening an employee of a restaurant in Chino Hills on Nov. 21 was arrested Tuesday by the Chino Hills Police Department.
Willie Maurice Mitchell was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He has been released on $50,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies with the Chino Hills Police Department went to Buffalo Wild Wings at 3160 Chino Ave. at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 21 on a report of a restaurant customer assaulting an employee, Detective Robert Scribner said.
The Chino Hills Multiple Enforcement Team stopped Mr. Mitchell’s vehicle at 7:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of Central Avenue in Chino, near Riverside Drive, and made an arrest.
“A firearm was located inside the vehicle,” Detective Scribner said.
