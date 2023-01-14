A 44-foot tall AT&T cell tower designed as a water tank with 15 panel antennas, 36 remote radio units and a 7-foot wrought-iron equipment enclosure will be built on a hilltop in the middle of open space in south Chino Hills.
The city council was informed several times during a lengthy hearing on Nov. 22 by staff and the AT&T representative that it had the right to reject the cell tower in that location.
The council discussed whether it should build the tower to provide much-needed reception in an area with a coverage gap, or to forfeit the location because of the cell tower’s potential intrusiveness on the hillside, open space and trails.
Julio Figueroa of AT&T said the company would not be investing $1 million if there was not a high demand from Chino Hills customers.
According to a city staff report, wireless providers look for areas on or near the top of hills due to the topography of the city.
Mr. Figueroa said cell towers also help emergency responders better pinpoint 9-1-1 calls.
“You have the right, as a private property owner, to say you don’t want us on your land,” he said. “But we want to work with your city.”
The council eventually approved the cell tower on a 3-1-1 vote, with Councilman Brian Johsz voting against it and Councilwoman Cynthia Moran absent.
“If we don’t have to approve it, I say don’t approve it,” said Mr. Johsz, who represents District 4 where the cell tower will be built.
He said the city has a finite amount of open space and a better location could have been found. “It will look like a beacon to everybody who drives down Soquel Canyon or Torrey Pines,” he said.
Gary Roberts, a resident of Willowbend Court for more than 20 years, said the 27-foot diameter of the AT&T design with its antenna arrays and lower support equipment will yield a “massive unpleasant structure.”
The cell tower would be able to accommodate equipment for one additional carrier, according to community development director Joann Lombardo.
The tower will be built 600 feet north of Soquel Canyon Parkway, where a steep service road leads to the Soquel Canyon/Butterfield trail that loops around the Torrey Pines Drive and Willowbend neighborhoods, and will be 365 feet east of Willowbend Court.
The city mailed 61 notices to neighbors who live in a 500-foot radius of the tower and received six responses in opposition, but only one resident spoke during the November meeting.
Jeff Vaka, who lives in the vicinity of Alterra Park and hikes the trail, said he would like to see the hill remain a hill. “A giant water tower is not the view people want,” he said.
AT&T is being required by the city to buffer the site with five 36-inch box Coast Live oak trees and 35 shrubs to surround the equipment enclosure.
This will be the third cell tower built in open space. A 60-foot tall AT&T cell tower was installed 50 feet away from the walking path on Madrugada Trail between Calle San Marcos and Grand Avenue (see photo at left) in 2021, and a tower designed as a water tank was built on East View Drive adjacent to the Adobe Trail on the top of the slope above Dandelion Lane.
Concerned about the potential proliferation of cell towers in open space, the council directed city staff to return with a discussion as to whether the council wants to continue allowing major wireless facilities in open space.
Councilman Art Bennett said the city fought hard to implement a ridgeline protection ordinance and the cell towers will be seen from miles away. “Residents may or may not be irritated, but may be happy if they have better cell coverage,” he said.
